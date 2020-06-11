Intact Technology, Inc. Named to CRN’s 2020 Solution Provider 500 List

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRN--Intact Technology, Inc., a Software Consulting and Managed Services firm, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Intact, for the seventh time, to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN’s annual ranking of the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants in North America by revenue.

Intact offers IT strategy and planning, implementation, communication, and next-gen managed services to commercial organizations and Federal agencies.

“We are honored to continue to be part of the Solution Provider 500 list,” said Jesse White, CEO at Intact. “Over the past 6 years, we’ve invested heavily in creating solutions for our customers that are, without question, the best value for money in the industry. Our growth is 100% dependent on our customers continuing to be successful, and being recognized by CRN for our continued growth is proof that we have and will continue to deliver on our promise to help customers achieve results that matter.”

“For our customers, the future is here. It’s now. And as I look at the team we have today and the sense of collective urgency to continue improving in service of our customers, it’s supercharging,” said Jason Hampel, President of Intact. “We are on an ongoing mission to help our customers be extraordinarily more successful than their industry peers, and we will continue evolving to stay ahead of the curve.”

CRN’s complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Intact Technology

We are IT Operations experts committed to making IT consulting simpler, more efficient, and 100% risk-free for the best value on the market. With more than 40% of our workforce having been customers themselves, we experienced the need for an evolved approach to traditional consulting, and we built it. We flipped traditional consulting on its head, “bookending” the traditional approach to IT Ops Software implementation and management to actually create results that last. We’ve helped IT organizations across some of the world’s largest companies and federal agencies deliver powerful results since 1994, and will help you too. No matter where you are on your ITOM journey, we’ll meet you there.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

