Insulet Resumes Pivotal Study of its Next-Generation Product – Omnipod, Powered by Horizon™

ACTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® Insulin Management System, today announced it has resumed its pivotal study of Omnipod, Powered by Horizon™, the Company’s personal smart-phone controlled automated insulin delivery system. The Company paused the study, which was approximately halfway through completion, in March.

“We are thrilled to continue our trial,” said Dr. Trang Ly MBBS FRACP PhD, Senior Vice President, Medical Director. “We have encouraging data from our clinical work to date and overwhelmingly positive feedback from participants and investigators. We are excited about what our next-generation Omnipod, Powered by Horizon, will offer people living with diabetes.”

Insulet expects to commercialize Omnipod, Powered by Horizon, in the U.S. in the first half of 2021, pending clearance by the FDA.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes and other conditions easier through the use of its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.omnipod.com.

