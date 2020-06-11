Insulet Presents Omnipod Virtual Care Experience and Pre-Pivotal Study Results at the American Diabetes Association 80th Scientific Sessions

ACTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced its robust schedule of events for the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 80th Scientific Sessions: A Virtual Experience, June 12 – 16, 2020.

Omnipod® 5 Automated Glucose Control System, Powered by Horizon™ (Omnipod 5), formerly known as the Omnipod Horizon System, is the first tubeless smartphone-controlled automated insulin delivery system for people living with diabetes. The first outpatient data for Omnipod 5 for Type 1 Diabetes will be presented at ADA. In addition, Omnipod® System and Omnipod DASH® System data and clinical outcomes for Type 2 Diabetes will be presented, for a total of 10 oral and poster presentations at ADA. Omnipod 5 is expected to be commercially available in the U.S. in the first half of 2021.

Insulet’s booth will feature an array of offerings, including new practice resources to support an entirely virtual diabetes care experience from prescription through ongoing patient management with Omnipod. A combination of intuitively simple technology, electronic prescriptions through the pharmacy, and the ability to automatically access patient data remotely unlocks the power of the start-to-finish Omnipod Virtual Patient Care platform.

Insulet will also offer its 30 Days of Freedom program to ADA-registered healthcare providers for their U.S. patients to try Omnipod DASH at no cost. The program will be available to patients who are new to Omnipod through the July 4th Independence Day holiday. Individuals may visit a new dedicated web portal to initiate the virtual Omnipod onboarding process and healthcare providers can initiate training and ongoing care that is personalized to their patients’ needs in person or remotely. There have been thousands of successful Omnipod remote trainings globally. Insulet’s new Omnipod® Digest Magazine will debut at the Omnipod Virtual Care booth, as well, providing healthcare providers with tools to support onboarding and training new patients virtually.

“We are pleased to showcase how Omnipod simplifies life for those impacted by diabetes, by offering an entirely virtual experience from prescription through ongoing patient care,” said Bret Christensen, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “We have achieved great success with our telemedicine capabilities during the current environment and we look forward to sharing how Omnipod Virtual Care can truly simply life for your practice and your patients.”

The following is the schedule of Insulet clinical presentations:

Friday, June 12, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. CT: Horizon Automated Glucose Control System Pre-Pivotal Trial Data Bruce A. Buckingham, for the Omnipod Horizon Study Group Symposium

Monday, June 15, 5:15 – 5:30 p.m. CT: First Home Evaluation of the Omnipod Horizon Automated Glucose Control System at Specific Glucose Targets in Children with Type 1 Diabetes with Gregory P. Forlenza, Bruce A. Buckingham, Amy Criego, Sue A. Brown, Bruce W. Bode, Carol J. Levy, Trang T. Ly, for the Omnipod Horizon Study Group

Poster 1276-P – First Home Evaluation of The Omnipod Horizon Automated Glucose Control System in Children with Type 1 Diabetes with Bruce A. Buckingham, Gregory P. Forlenza, Amy Criego, Sue A. Brown, Bruce W. Bode, Carol J. Levy, Trang T. Ly, for the Omnipod Horizon Study Group

Poster 983-P – First Home Evaluation of the Omnipod Horizon Automated Glucose Control System at Specific Glucose Targets in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes with Sue A. Brown, Bruce W. Bode, Carol J. Levy, Gregory P. Forlenza MD, Bruce A. Buckingham, Amy Criego, Trang T. Ly, for the Omnipod Horizon Study Group

Poster 984-P – First Home Evaluation of the Omnipod Horizon Automated Glucose Control System in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes with Sue A. Brown, Bruce W. Bode, Carol J. Levy, Gregory P. Forlenza MD, Bruce A. Buckingham, Amy Criego, Trang T. Ly, for the Omnipod Horizon Study Group

Poster 978-P – Omnipod Personalized MPC Algorithm at Target Glucose of 110mg/dl Is Safe in Adults and Adolescents without Increasing Risk of Hypoglycemia with Gregory P. Forlenza, Bruce A. Buckingham, Jennifer L. Sherr MD, R. Paul Wadwa, Alfonso Galderisi, Laya, Ekhlaspour, Cari Berget, Liana Hsu, Melinda Zgorski, Joon Bok Lee, Jason O’Connor, Bonnie Dumais, Todd Vienneau, Lauren M. Huyett, Trang T. Ly

Poster 1296-P – Omnipod Personalized MPC Algorithm at Target Glucose of 110mg/dl Is Safe in Children Aged 2-12 Years without Increasing Risk of Hypoglycemia with Jennifer L. Sherr, Bruce A. Buckingham, Gregory P. Forlenza, Alfonso Galderisi, Laya Ekhlaspour, R. Paul, Wadwa, Melinda Zgorski, Ryan Kingman, Cari Berget, Joon Bok Lee, Jason O’Connor, Bonnie Dumais, Todd Vienneau, Lauren M. Huyett, Trang T. Ly

Poster 992-P – Patient-Reported Outcomes for 2,335 Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Using the Omnipod Insulin Management System Show Glycemic Improvement Over First 90 Days of Use with Anders Carlson, Lauren Huyett, Jay Jantz, Albert Chang, Todd Vienneau, Trang T. Ly

Poster 995-P – Real-World Insulin Delivery Patterns for 1,202 Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Using the Omnipod Insulin Management System with Cloud-Based Data Management with Irl B. Hirsch, Ruth S. Weinstock, Lauren Huyett, Jay Jantz, Albert Chang, Todd Vienneau, Trang T. Ly

Moderated Poster Discussion 682-P – Carbohydrate Needs for Prolonged Fasted Exercise with and without Basal Rate Reductions in CSII with Sarah McGaugh, Rubin Pooni, Dessi Zaharieva, Ninoschka D’Souza, Todd Vienneau, Trang T. Ly, Michael C Riddell

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes and other conditions easier through the use of its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.omnipod.com.

