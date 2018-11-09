Instacart to Offer Pickup Service Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO — If you can’t deliver to customers, just let them pick it up themselves.
Instacart has announced the national expansion of Instacart Pickup, a new grocery click-and-collect service. Instacart Pickup gives customers the convenience of both delivery and/or pickup options, allowing them to order through Instacart and pick up their groceries from their favorite retailer. Instacart will be working with existing and new retail partners to add the Instacart Pickup service to participating partner stores nationwide over the coming months and throughout 2019.
The national rollout of Instacart Pickup follows a multi-month product pilot the Company offered customers to enlist their feedback on the new service. Based on their positive response, the Company has deepened its partnerships with ALDI, Cub Foods, Food Lion, Price Chopper, Publix, Schnucks, Smart & Final, Sprouts, Tops Friendly Markets and Wegmans, among others, to offer the Instacart Pickup service in nearly 200 stores across 25 key markets near Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Nashville, San Francisco, and Washington D.C.
“We want to make grocery shopping effortless by helping our customers get the groceries they need from the retailers they love. Our customers want choice and we’re excited to now offer the pickup option they’ve been asking for,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, Chief Business Officer at Instacart. “In our house, sometimes the ritual of going to the grocery store is inspiring and helps us meal plan for the week. Other times, we’re busy and can’t get to the store, so delivery makes life easier for us. For families that are out and about and running errands, a pickup solution might be a better fit for their family rhythm. I’m excited to work with our existing retail partners to now offer Instacart Pickup and look forward to adding more beloved grocers over the coming months and expanding this service to even more families.”
Instacart is currently available to more than 70% of U.S. households, and in all 50 states, and more than 50% of Canadian households. The company serves more than 15,000 different grocery stores across 4,000 cities with a dedicated community of 70,000 shoppers. Instacart has formed partnerships with 300 national, regional and local retailers such as Albertsons, ALDI, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Sam’s Club, Sprouts, and Walmart Canada.