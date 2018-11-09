Instacart to Offer Pickup Service Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO — If you can’t deliver to customers, just let them pick it up themselves.

Instacart has announced the national expansion of Instacart Pickup, a new grocery click-and-collect service. Instacart Pickup gives customers the convenience of both delivery and/or pickup options, allowing them to order through Instacart and pick up their groceries from their favorite retailer. Instacart will be working with existing and new retail partners to add the Instacart Pickup service to participating partner stores nationwide over the coming months and throughout 2019.