Instacart Adds $225 Million Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart, the nation’s leading grocery delivery service, has raised $225 million as part of a new financing round led by DST Global and General Catalyst, with existing investor D1 Capital Partners participating. The investment comes as Instacart has become one of the most vital services in the country as millions of Americans stayed home to avoid the coronavirus. It has also more than tripled the number of shoppers who work for the company this year from 150,000 to 500,000.

The new funding increases the company’s valuation to $13.7 billion.

“COVID-19 created a massive shift for the grocery industry and forever changed how people view the necessity of on-demand services. Overnight, Instacart became an essential service for millions of families across North America and our teams have worked incredibly hard to safely serve customers and shoppers during this time of need. We have ambitious plans for the future and this new investment enables us to deepen our support for our shoppers and partners, further fund strategic initiatives such as our advertising and enterprise businesses, and continue to deliver exceptional experiences for customers. This pandemic has fundamentally reshaped the way people think about grocery and ecommerce, and we’re proud to have Instacart continue to play an important role in people’s lives now and long after this crisis subsides,” said Apoorva Mehta, Founder and CEO of Instacart.

Instacart now partners with over 400 national, regional and local chains across more than 30,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. The service is now accessible to more than 85% of households in the U.S., across all 50 states, and more than 70% of households in Canada. In addition to groceries and everyday goods, the company has also expanded its offering over the last year to include alcohol and prescription delivery and pickup services.

As Instacart looks ahead, it expects to deploy the new capital in a number of ways, including: continuing to support its growing shopper community with new services and features; further investing in key businesses such as Instacart Advertising and Instacart Enterprise; and further scaling its operational and technical teams to help meet the increased customer demand for grocery delivery and pickup.

“It’s been remarkable to watch the Instacart team, in these unprecedented times, not only successfully scale its operations and technology to serve customers, but also provide earning opportunities for hundreds of thousands of shoppers, as well as continued business for its retail partners. We are excited to partner with Apoorva and the Instacart team as they deliver long-term value for customers, shoppers, retailers and advertisers for years to come,” said Saurabh Gupta, Managing Partner at DST Global.

“That Instacart was able to meet an unprecedented increase in consumer need over the past several challenging months is just one of many signals of the company’s operational excellence. We’ve been following this team since the beginning and, today, we’re proud to partner with Instacart as they continue to build the service – with its ease of use, selection, and affordability – to make online grocery accessible for millions of people across North America,” said Kyle Doherty, Managing Director, General Catalyst Endurance fund.