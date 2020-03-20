Inspur Maintains a Double-Digit Growth, Ranking in the Top Three in 2019 IDC Global Server Market Report

Highlights:

According to IDC, Inspur ranked in the top three vendors in global server revenue in 2019. Inspur was the only mainstream manufacturer in the world to maintain a double-digit growth momentum, with an increase of 18.1% in sales and a market share of 7.0%.

Inspur saw a year-on-year increase of 29.1% in rack server manufacturer revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019, and also achieved a year-on-year increase of 27.5% for the whole year, leading the company to maintain a double-digit growth rate.

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IDC--IDC recently released its global server market survey report for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2019. In 2019, worldwide server shipments and revenue reached 11.74 million units and $87.3 billion, indicating a slight year-on-year decrease of 0.9% and 1.7%, respectively. In the fourth quarter, the worldwide server market saw strong growth, with revenue and shipments up 7.5% and 14.0% year-on-year respectively, which offset part of the decline in the first three quarters.

Compared with the first three quarters, the global market has shown significant growth in the fourth quarter of 2019. From hyperscale data centers to traditional enterprises, users' purchasing demand for emerging applications such as AI and hybrid cloud are showing an even stronger trend. Due to their suitability for the above application scenarios, rack servers were once again the driving force in the market, leading the growth in the fourth quarter, where revenue and shipments of rack servers increased by 14.3% and 22.9%, respectively. Inspur witnessed a year-on-year increase of 29.1% in rack server manufacturer revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019, and also achieved a year-on-year increase of 27.5% for the whole year, which led the company to maintain a double-digit growth rate.

Inspur has focused on the development of intelligent computing for many years, leading in the fields of AI, cloud data centers, open computing, and new data storage. With full-stack solution development capabilities in chips, boards, systems and software, Inspur is able to nimbly develop application-optimized custom computing solutions for users, and take advantage of the JDM (Joint Design Manufacturing) model to help Internet companies and large industry players remain competitive.

At present, the uncertainty of the global economy is increasing, and the COVID-19 crisis has further increased downturn in the economy. In the face of increasingly fierce competition, enterprises have shown strong willingness to transform and upgrade their competitiveness by employing new technologies. With the application and popularization of next-generation information technologies such as cloud, AI, big data and edge computing, enterprises will accelerate their deployment of new IT infrastructure to support the rapid growth of new business demands.

About Inspur

Inspur is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions, ranking among the world’s top 3 server manufacturers. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology arenas like open computing, cloud data center, AI and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges. To learn more, please go to www.inspursystems.com.

