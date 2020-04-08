INSERTING and REPLACING H-ISAC Partnering with RiskRecon and Mastercard to Provide Complimentary Cybersecurity Rating Assessments for all Healthcare Organizations

Healthcare organizations will gain visibility into their known and unknown digital footprint assessed against thousands of cybersecurity checks

To aid healthcare organizations in protecting their environments during the COVID-19 crisis, the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC) announced today, in partnership with RiskRecon, a Mastercard company, H-ISAC members and all healthcare organizations worldwide can receive free cybersecurity rating assessments through December 31, 2020.

“In times when delivering patient care is critical, it is vital that healthcare organizations prepare themselves with any and all insight into their cybersecurity and risk posture,” said Denise Anderson, CEO, H-ISAC. “Today, we have joined forces with RiskRecon to help H-ISAC members and healthcare organizations worldwide assess their digital footprint for cybersecurity issues that are commonly exploited by hackers. I encourage all healthcare organizations worldwide to take advantage of this tremendous opportunity.”

With free access to the RiskRecon services and portal, healthcare organizations will receive continuous cyberhealth assessments along with actionable recommendations for how enterprises can strengthen their cybersecurity posture. Using passive techniques, RiskRecon helps enterprise organizations better understand and act on their enterprise cybersecurity health by continuously discovering their digital footprint and non-invasively assessing their security risk posture across 40 security criteria spanning thousands of security checks.

“The current pandemic is not only a serious health issue, but potentially a major cybersecurity risk,” said Ajay Bhalla, president, Cyber & Intelligence, Mastercard. “Now, more than ever, it is critical that the healthcare sector is protected. This partnership gives them access to the insights that help safeguard their systems, staff and patients.”

H-ISAC is a global non-profit and member-driven organization offering healthcare stakeholders a trusted community and forum for coordinating, collaborating and sharing vital physical and cyber threat intelligence and best practices with each other. H-ISAC members and healthcare organizations globally can register for this free offering at https://www.riskrecon.com/healthcare-heroes. This program is offered at no cost, and no obligation through December 31, 2020.

“We have a front-row seat to the challenges the healthcare sector faces in keeping their systems operating securely in the face of rapidly evolving threats and organizational demands,” said Errol Weiss, H-ISAC’s Chief Security Officer. “This partnership makes available at no-cost the full, commercial-grade capabilities of RiskRecon. IT and information security professionals across the healthcare sector will gain new insights into their environment that will help them deliver on their mission to enable secure delivery of healthcare services.”

About H-ISAC

Health-ISAC is a trusted community of critical infrastructure owners and operators within the global Health sector. Members share timely, actionable, relevant information including intelligence on threats, best practices and mitigation strategies. Working together, the health sector becomes more resilient worldwide. Visit the website at www.h-isac.org to learn more.

About RiskRecon

RiskRecon, a Mastercard company, is the only continuous vendor monitoring solution that delivers risk-prioritized action plans custom-tuned to match your risk priorities. RiskRecon provides the world’s easiest path to understanding and acting on own enterprise and third-party cyber risk, enabling organizations to efficiently operate scalable, third-party risk management programs for dramatically better risk outcomes. Learn more about RiskRecon, request a demo or visit the website at www.riskrecon.com.

