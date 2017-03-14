Innovium Raises $38.3 Million Series C

SAN JOSE — Innovium, Inc. a provider of networking silicon solutions for data centers, has raised $38.3 million in Series C funding from new lead investor, Redline Capital, along with new strategic and existing investors Greylock Partners, Walden Riverwood Ventures, Capricorn Investment Group, Qualcomm Ventures and S-Cubed Capital.

The new funding round brings Innovium’s total financing to $90 million and will be used to accelerate commercialization of world’s fastest TERALYNX 12.8Tbps switch silicon family. Innovium TERALYNX’s data center focused design along with patented innovations have enabled the company to leapfrog products in the market and position it as a leader in enabling autonomous & programmable large-scale data center networks.

Tatiana Evtushenkova, CEO/Managing Director of Redline Capital, has joined Innovium’s board of directors.

“We are delighted to have Tatiana Evtushenkova join our BOD, and welcome a range of world leading entrepreneurs, executives and technologists across data center infrastructure, semiconductor and software areas to our industry board. We look forward to drawing on their collective knowledge and experience as we reshape data center networks,” said Rajiv Khemani, CEO and Co-founder of Innovium.

Innovium is a provider of high performance, innovative switching silicon solutions for data centers. Innovium’s TERALYNX family delivers software compatible products ranging from 3.2Tbps to 12.8Tbps with unmatched power efficiency, radix, programmability, buffers and low latency.