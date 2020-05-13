Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (“IS&S” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISSC) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, ended March 31, 2020.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company reported net sales of $4.8 million, compared to $4.2 million in the second quarter a year ago. The Company reported net income of $438,000 or $0.03 per share, compared to $202,000, or $0.01 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Geoffrey Hedrick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IS&S, said, “ We have not escaped the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, but have taken immediate remedial actions to minimize its impact to our business. We have taken aggressive steps to protect the health and well-being of our employees, their families, our customers and our other partners. As a result, we have been able to safely keep our operation open and, as an essential service, continue to meet our obligation to fill our customers’ orders.

“ In fact, the March quarter was our strongest quarter in four years, with growth in revenues, new orders, backlog and cash flow. In addition, we expect to begin shipping a new OEM AutoThrottle order before the end of this fiscal year. While this pandemic and the evolving containment and relief measures that accompany it make it particularly difficult to forecast future sales, we are confident that the progress we have achieved has us well-positioned to prosper over the long-term.”

Cash flow from operations was approximately $500,000 for the quarter, so that at March 31, 2020 the Company had $22.6 million of cash on hand.

New orders in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $8.3 million, and backlog as of March 31, 2020, was nearly $10 million, the highest backlog in several years. Backlog excludes potential future sole-source production orders from the Pilatus PC-24 and the KC-46A programs both of which the Company expects to remain in production for a decade. The Company expects that these contracts will add to production sales already in backlog.

Six Months Results

Total sales for the six months ended March 31, 2020 were $9.3 million compared to $8.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019. For the six months ended March 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $766,000, or $0.04 per share, up from $342,000, or $0.02 per share, for the first half of fiscal 2019.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), AutoThrottle Systems and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

Certain matters contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are “forward-looking” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those discussed in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of the factors that will determine the Company’s future results are beyond the ability of management to control or predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31,

2020 September 30,

2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,644,037 $ 22,416,830 Accounts receivable 2,684,981 2,348,537 Contract asset 186,848 80,182 Inventories 4,821,062 4,470,694 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,057,797 642,049 Total current assets 31,394,725 29,958,292 Property and equipment, net 8,282,858 8,444,692 Other assets 230,678 154,041 Total assets $ 39,908,261 $ 38,557,025 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,355,755 $ 1,079,073 Accrued expenses 1,177,065 1,110,918 Contract liability 97,136 29,231 Total current liabilities 2,629,956 2,219,222 Non-current deferred income taxes 129,689 129,651 Other liabilities 5,637 - Total liabilities 2,765,282 2,348,873 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value, of which 200,000 shares are authorized as Class A Convertible stock. No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2019 $ - $ - Common stock, $.001 par value: 75,000,000 shares authorized, 19,080,877 and 19,005,487 issued at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively 19,081 19,006 Additional paid-in capital 52,155,835 51,987,096 Retained earnings 6,336,600 5,570,587 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,096,451 shares at March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2019 (21,368,537 ) (21,368,537 ) Total shareholders' equity 37,142,979 36,208,152 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 39,908,261 $ 38,557,025

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales 4,835,065 4,203,127 9,346,493 8,180,777 Cost of sales 2,539,894 1,856,921 4,449,675 3,668,768 Gross profit 2,295,171 2,346,206 4,896,818 4,512,009 Operating expenses: Research and development 712,019 648,482 1,378,634 1,244,854 Selling, general and administrative 1,531,389 1,524,657 3,234,663 2,998,073 Total operating expenses 2,243,408 2,173,139 4,613,297 4,242,927 Operating income 51,763 173,067 283,521 269,082 Interest income 65,721 26,480 144,591 48,032 Other income 11,219 10,746 28,499 32,600 Income before income taxes 128,703 210,293 456,611 349,714 Income tax (benefit) expense (309,402 ) 7,794 (309,402 ) 7,794 Net income $ 438,105 $ 202,499 $ 766,013 $ 341,920 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,931,138 16,860,568 16,920,087 16,850,584 Diluted 17,123,388 16,875,720 17,102,483 16,858,160

