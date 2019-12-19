Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services’ Order Management Platform, Shipwire, Reports Record Holiday Growth

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ecommerce--Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, a strategic business unit of Ingram Micro, today announced record growth on its Shipwire Platform, a result of the 2019 holiday season. Shipwire, an ecommerce order and fulfillment management system, measured double-digit growth in number of units shipped across the five-day holiday period spanning from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday this year.

Shipwire’s record holiday performance follows market trends that indicate U.S. Black Friday sales are growing 20% year-over-year and that Cyber Monday sales are growing 19% year-over-year, according to Adobe. The Platform processed orders through Ingram Micro facilities across the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, UK, Australia and China during the holiday peak, and provided packing labels for orders deploying from more than 700 dropship locations around the world.

“Managing holidays, and more specifically the critical five-day period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, requires tight coordination among all teams, from demand planning, to engineering, to operations, to transportation,” said Marcelo Wesseler, president of Shipwire and vice president of ecommerce services, Ingram Micro. “We work with our operations teams, transportation partners and customers to provide accurate volume forecasts, labor plans and transportation forecasts starting in June, and our planning process resulted in on-time order fulfillment across four continents.”

Lilly Krouch, logistics and planning manager of Annex Products, the company behind the Quad Lock Secure Smartphone Mounting System for active lifestyles, said, “Annex Products continues to see significant growth each year during the holiday season. We have worked diligently to ensure we are providing the highest standard of customer service to our customers. We have been partnering with Ingram Micro and Shipwire since 2012 and that partnership is critical to delivering that experience to our customers’ doorsteps.”

Recent upgrades to Shipwire, which has operated since 2006, include international shipping compliance automation, increased supply chain visibility, and a move to Google Cloud to enable increased scalability. Investments planned for 2020 will expand the Platform’s geographical impact, enabling fulfillment to customers in more locations around the world.

About Shipwire

Shipwire Inc., a SaaS-based platform from Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, offers a comprehensive order management system that connects merchants to an expansive global network of warehouses, parcel carriers, transportation and ecommerce options. The platform’s logistics infrastructure supports B2B and B2C solutions and enables fast order fulfillment, inventory control and visibility, and optimized supply chain solutions. Learn more at www.shipwire.com.

About Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services provides supply chain solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, re-marketing, distribution and more, our solutions drive growth across the commerce, technology and mobility markets.

We proudly serve customers ranging from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises, and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehousing network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships and decades of expertise in the logistics, mobility and ITAD industries. Learn more at www.ingrammicroservices.com.

