Ingram Micro Cloud and Canva Empower Comet Competition Entrepreneurs

New Agreement provides finalists and runners-up with access to Canva for Enterprise

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro Cloud announced today an agreement with Canva to offer Comet Competition finalists and runners-up access to Canva for Enterprise, a leading online design platform that provides top-tier design tools and brand management resources to fuel creative marketing, sales enablement and business growth.

Canva’s suite of tools enable independent software vendors (ISVs) to design and publish a library of content, from social media graphics to presentations and customer-facing collateral. The Canva for Enterprise solution combines the power of Canva with a full-scale brand management solution, empowering the competition entrepreneurs to design with brand consistency.

“Ingram Micro Cloud believes in the incredible potential of the startups, and our Comet Competition continues to identify the ISVs that will further define the cloud ecosystem,” said Michael Kenny, vice president of strategy and corporate development at Ingram Micro Cloud. “We’re excited to work with Canva in providing a valuable set of resources to help today’s and tomorrow’s ISVs accelerate their market success.”

In addition to access to Canva for Enterprise, the Comet Competition will provide $5,000,000 in award money and funding to 16 finalists and 64 runners-up that were identified in a series of 16 concurrent competitions across five continents.

The Comet Competition identifies revolutionary business-to-business (B2B) software innovators whose products have clear applications for the technology channel. Sagi Gidali of Perimeter 81, has seen immediate impact from the exposure and resources gained from being a Comet Competition finalist.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problems solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud’s complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. Ingram Micro Cloud operates in 64 countries with over 55,000 reseller partners, and its Cloud Marketplace serves 6.5 million seats, offering more than 120 cloud solutions. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com.

