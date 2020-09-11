IndustryWired Magazine Names ‘Top 20 Companies with Most Disruptive Solutions in 2020’

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Disruptivesolutions--IndustryWired, a brand of Stravium Intelligence, has announced ‘Top 20 Companies with Most Disruptive Solutions in 2020’ in its August magazine issue.

The magazine issue features extraordinary companies that are revolutionizing business processes by leveraging disruptive technologies and adopting effective business strategies to deliver customer-oriented services. These next-generation companies are unleashing greater change across industries with advanced solutions to disrupt the status quo. Here is a look at the exceptional companies that made it to the list:

Featuring as the Cover Story is Onsite Utility Services Capital, a team of energy, technology, and financial professionals focused on helping organizations achieve significant reductions in energy consumption and reduce their carbon footprints. The company provides businesses and institutions with the ability to improve their current and future financial security through energy consumption reduction.

3D Capital Management: 3D Capital is an investment management firm that focuses exclusively on protecting and defending stock market investors from declines in the S&P 500 and enabling them to generate positive returns.

121Advisor: An innovative technology solution and consulting services company formed in 2010, catering to both the FinTech and InsurTech sectors and has implemented many disruptive online solutions.

Aurachain: It is the world’s first low-code development platform in the market for the rapid creation and deployment of both digital process applications and smart contract applications on blockchain networks.

Bulk Infrastructure: Established in Norway, Bulk Infrastructure is a leading developer of industrial real estate and aims to become a preferred partner for companies that wish to utilize renewable energy for its digital infrastructure.

CallTower: Founded in 2002, CallTower is a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications and collaboration solutions for organizations, changing the way people communicate worldwide.

Cantier Systems: Cantier offers Cantier MES 4.0 Software (Manufacturing Execution System) with Execution, IIoT, and Intelligence Capabilities, enabling real-time and accurate information for data-driven insight and actions.

Cavisson Systems: A Silicon Valley-based software development company that offers software solutions for application performance testing, monitoring, and diagnostics to solve complex business problems.

Cisive: Cisive provides compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions. It is an expert in the specific risks and regulations that apply to the financial services and other highly regulated industries.

CollabWorks: A technology company that provides a powerful management framework, called FrameWork™ in the form of software and professional services, allowing individuals to own their work and manage the customers who receive the benefit.

Energy Pool: Operates load adjustments to contribute to balance supply and demand in real-time and enable its C&I clients to optimize their energy consumption and monetize their energy flexibilities.

Engineered Tax Services: A leading licensed engineering tax firm that specializes in providing tax credits that reward companies based in the US to invest in the country’s employees and infrastructure.

Finterra: Established in 2017, Finterra is a leading provider of blockchain-driven Islamic applications that address global issues, with presence in Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE, and India.

iAge Technologies: Specializes in email marketing automation based on AI strategies, and its solution is designed to improve its clients’ revenue by increasing the number of website visits or ad clicks made by their email subscribers.

Mezzofy: Established in 2014, Mezzofy is a leading digital coupon solution provider, helping retailers to go beyond the traditional marketing channels and maximize new opportunities in the digital world.

PumaPay: A comprehensive, blockchain-based crypto payment solution, allowing businesses of any size and industry to easily accept cryptocurrency and enjoy the benefits emerging from the digital technology of the century.

SafetyPay: A non-card payment platform encompassing the largest bank network in Latin America and enabling e-commerce bank transfers, online cash payments and cross border transactions for a global market of consumers.

Tardid Technologies: Specializes in delivering physics aware AI platform for structural & machine health, focusing on industrial assets like ships, manufacturing equipment, pumps, motors, cement mills, squeeze rollers, oil & gas pipelines.

tiko Energy Solutions: tiko is a dynamic and innovative scaleup which believes that the energy revolution will come from the people, for the people. Its solutions aim to enact such a change by enabling people to alter the way they consume energy.

Technology is moving at a rapid pace and in several directions, making it challenging even to pay attention. Undoubtedly, disruptive technologies will have a substantial impact on businesses and provide opportunities to revolutionize conventional businesses. “The enlisted companies have realized the potential of technology and are working at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions shaping the world of technology across industries globally,” says Ashish Sukhadeve, CEO, IndustryWired.

