Indiana HIE CEO Reappointed to National HIT Advisory Committee

John Kansky appointed by GAO to serve second term on ONC’s policy recommendation committee

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earlier this week, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) made three new appointments and four reappointments to the Health Information Technology Advisory Committee (HITAC).

John Kansky, president and CEO of the Indiana Health Information Exchange was appointed to serve a second and final term.

“I feel privileged to continue to serve as a resource to the ONC,” says John Kansky, “especially at this time when critical policy decisions are being made related to the future of national interoperability.”

The 21st Century Cures Act established HITAC in 2016 as a replacement of the Health Information Technology Policy Committee and the Health Information Technology Standards Committee. HITAC unifies the roles of both to provide a more cohesive decision process for recommendations related to the future of Health IT.

The committee, whose members are appointed by the Comptroller General, is charged with making policy recommendations to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), a principal federal entity in the Department of Health & Human Services that coordinates nationwide efforts to implement health information technology and electronic health information exchange, including implementation specifications, certification criteria, and standards related to the electronic access, exchange, and use of health information.

