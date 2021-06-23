Incorta Reels In $120 Million

SAN MATEO — Incorta, which operates a Direct Data Platform, announced $120 million in Series D funding led by Prysm Capital, with participation from existing investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Sorenson Capital, Telstra Ventures and Ron Wohl, as well as a credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank. The round also included participation from new investor and strategic partner National Grid Ventures, which aims to accelerate Incorta’s expansion in the energy industry.

Since Incorta’s founding in 2014, the company has raised $195 million in total funding. The latest round of funding will be used to expand go-to-market operations and meet global demand for Incorta’s unified data analytics platform.

“The unprecedented events of the past year highlight the importance of modern data analytics in today’s business environment – platforms and tools like Incorta that deliver data to users directly without costly systems and processes like data warehousing and ETL severely limiting speed and agility,” said Incorta CEO Scott Jones. “After hitting a major inflection point in 2020, Incorta is now scaling fast to meet global demand for modern data analytics in the cloud. This funding enables us to scale up while staying true to Incorta’s DNA and maintaining our best-in-class innovation, quality and customer obsession. We are also thrilled to welcome Prysm and National Grid to the Incorta family, joining our already world-class investors.”

Incorta is a unified data analytics platform that enables companies to acquire, enrich, analyze, and act upon business data with unmatched speed, simplicity and insight. Powered by Direct Data Mapping, Incorta can make tens of billions of rows of data across multiple source databases analytics-ready in a matter of minutes. The platform is built for power users and novices alike, and provides simple, yet powerful tools for individuals and teams to freely explore, enrich, and innovate with data.

“With Incorta, we have a single unified platform that helps us move the business forward with data,” said a Director of Financial Applications at Comcast. “In addition to making existing reports run faster, the platform also gives us the ability to step back and view our data in entirely new ways – to gain insights rather than just sifting through details. Simply put: Incorta delivers on its promise.”