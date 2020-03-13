In Five Days AxleHire Doubles Same Day Delivery Volume of Goods to Consumers

Businesses are Turning to AxleHire to Meet Dramatically Increased Home Delivery Demand

SAN LEANDRO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#coronavirus--AxleHire, the leader in technology and logistics innovation for last-mile delivery, has seen the volume of home deliveries double in just the last five days. Businesses are turning to AxleHire to meet the dramatically increased need for same or next day delivery in response to this crisis. AxleHire is also onboarding additional businesses in need of immediate last-mile delivery.

“With the growing concerns about the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and in response to the national emergency declared today, consumers are looking for door-step delivery of goods from their favorite companies,” stated Daniel Sokolovsky, founder of AxleHire. “Retailers and eCommerce companies are looking for trusted last-mile partners to meet this dramatically increased demand. The team at AxleHire has maintained our industry-leading on-time delivery rates consistently in excess of 99% with 24/7 live customer support even as we dramatically increase the volume of goods we deliver.”

“The technology platform that powers AxleHire was engineered to be scalable at a moment's notice. Companies are faced with unprecedented challenges at this moment that are forcing them to retool their businesses. They are finding they have to get their products to consumers, rather than have consumers come to them. AxleHire provides a proven, in-place solution ready to meet this need,” according to Sokolovsky. “Even with the increased volume, we’ve been able to maintain our quality service - getting people what they need, when they need it.”

AxleHire is a next-gen, last-mile logistics company using a flexible and innovative last-mile delivery system, to efficiently provide large-scale same day and next day delivery services. AxleHire delivers a more fluid experience, with exceptional service and reliability that focuses on providing both the best consumer delivery experience in the industry and the most seamless system for companies that need to ship goods for immediate delivery.

About AxleHire

AxleHire, founded in 2015, is a superior last-mile delivery solution that combines innovative technology and superior logistics to deliver cost-effective, scalable delivery solutions to customers. The team at AxleHire provides reliable same-day delivery, next day delivery, distribution and freight services to industry leaders such as HelloFresh, Ikea, Warby Parker, and Pet Food Express. AxleHire currently services customers on the West Coast, New York, and is expanding nationwide to other key metropolitan markets.

For more information about AxleHire please visit: axlehire.com.

