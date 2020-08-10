Impinj to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions, today announced that Chris Diorio, co-founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the following virtual investor conference:

Event: Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

Time: Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET

A live audio webcast of this presentation will be available on the company's website at investor.impinj.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

