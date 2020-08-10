BusinessWire

Impinj to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Impinj to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions, today announced that Chris Diorio, co-founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the following virtual investor conference:

Event: Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

Time: Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET

A live audio webcast of this presentation will be available on the company's website at investor.impinj.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com


Contacts

Investor Relations
+1-206-315-4470
ir@impinj.com

Media Relations
Jill West
Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications
+1 206-834-1110
jwest@impinj.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Rapiscan Continues Innovation Leadership with Acquisition of Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology

Posted on Author Business Wire

TORRANCE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rapiscan® Systems, a leading global supplier of security inspection technology, has announced the acquisition of an artificial intelligence (AI) platform from Synapse Technology Corporation.

This industry-leading AI…
BusinessWire

LinkSquares Launches New Partner Program to Expand AI Contract Management Platform

Posted on Author Business Wire

LinkSquares Finalize contract automation solution now generally available to accelerate negotiations, deals
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LinkSquares, provider of the most comprehensive AI-powered contract management and analysis tool, today launched the L…
BusinessWire

WP Engine Establishes Software Development Office in Kraków, Poland

Posted on Author Business Wire

Zygmunt Dyras, experienced tech leader from UBS & SolarWinds, to head office
AUSTIN, Texas & KRAKÓW, Poland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WP Engine, the WordPress technology company, today announced the opening of its newest office in Kraków, Poland, which wi…