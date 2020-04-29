Impinj, Inc. Announces Delay in Proxy Material Mailing due to COVID-19 Pandemic

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impinj, Inc. (“Impinj”) (NASDAQ: PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions, today announced that Impinj may not be able to mail the notices of Internet availability of proxy materials (the “Notices”) relating to Impinj’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to all of its stockholders on or before May 1, 2020, the 40th calendar day before the Annual Meeting, due to COVID-19-related reductions in operating capacity at the third-party facility printing and mailing the Notices.

Impinj intends to rely on guidance from the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission issued on April 7, 2020 and, acting pursuant to such guidance, expects to complete the mailing of the Notices to Impinj’s stockholders no later than May 8, 2020.

The Annual Meeting will be held on June 10, 2020, 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time via live webcast, accessible at https://web.lumiagm.com/253024847 (password: PI2020).

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Investor Relations

+1-206-315-4470

ir@impinj.com

Media Relations

Jill West

Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications

+1 206-834-1110

jwest@impinj.com