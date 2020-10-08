‘IMPACT! Podcast with John Shegerian’ Now Featured on Amazon Music

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The IMPACT! Podcast with John Shegerian, a show that features a broad range of guests and organizations who are working to make the world a better place, is now available on Amazon Music.

The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Conversations on IMPACT! explore current topics, advice, information and solutions straight from the greatest innovators, leaders, disruptors and experts. Every week, guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they got their start and how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Shegerian has previously interviewed over 1,000 guests. Recent influencers appearing include representatives from Best Buy, Keep America Beautiful, Verizon, Sage Vegan Bistro, Nikola Motor Company, the Archdiocese of Atlanta, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Houlihan Lokey, Homeboy Industries, No Meat Athlete, iFixit, NAID, E2 and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; Radical Body Transformations producer and real estate mogul Anthony Lolli; legendary actor Ed Asner; Super Bowl champion Ryan Harris; Petri ‘Byrd the Bailiff’ Hawkins-Byrd from “Judge Judy;” author, music industry legend and father-of-Beyonce, Mathew Knowles; “Better Things” star Rebecca Metz; fashion maven Kaila Methven; celebrity chef Ara Zada; and one of the world’s youngest and most successful social entrepreneurs, Ryan Hickman, the 10-year-old founder of Ryan’s Recycling, among many others.

Aside from being added to the lineup of podcasts on Amazon Music, the IMPACT! Podcast with John Shegerian is also available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

“It’s great to be part of the Amazon Music platform,” said Shegerian. “Now we can share these conversations with even more listeners, via great devices such as Alexa. Whether we’re talking to a major international corporation, an athlete, a celebrity, an emerging new company or a nonprofit with a passionate cause, our listeners are sure to be inspired by impactful stories shared by our guests about the issues that matter more than ever.”

