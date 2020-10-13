IEEE Standards Association Launches Industry Affiliate Network (IAN) to Rapidly Evolve Existing Specifications into Global Standards

New program offers alliances, associations and consortia a path from industry specification to standardization, expanding market visibility and global awareness

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IEEESA--IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, and the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) today announced the Industry Affiliate Network (IAN), a new offering designed to assist multistakeholder industry organizations in accelerating development and adoption of global standards. Through IAN, industry alliances, associations, consortia and other industry organizations leverage the IEEE brand, policy and global distribution to increase their visibility and value to expanded markets.

IAN is built upon the IEEE consensus process to achieve open and accepted standards. Multistakeholder industry organizations can use IAN to quickly evolve their existing market-relevant specifications into IEEE standards; leverage IEEE SA’s proven capabilities for global distribution, publishing, marketing and branding, and advance their global go-to-market strategies. IAN also provides industry organizations a path to promote these standards through IEEE events, such as conferences, workshops and webinars.

“IAN has been specifically designed to enable industry organizations to come together quickly, address shared challenges and rapidly advance global standards and technology innovation,” said Dr. W. Charlton Adams Jr., past president of the IEEE SA. “IAN increases the value of the programs that these organizations are pursuing. The program is another way that IEEE SA is meeting the needs of the international community to enable global and contextual innovation. We look forward to our continued engagement with industry organizations around the world.”

The MIPI Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, is participating in IAN. MIPI has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with IEEE to facilitate adoption of the MIPI A-PHY specification as an IEEE standard. MIPI A-PHY v1.0 is an asymmetric serializer-deserializer (SerDes) interface for automotive applications such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving systems (ADS) and other surround-sensor applications, including cameras and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) displays.

“With in-vehicle connectivity rapidly growing more complex, the automotive industry is seeking streamlined and simplified integration, flexibility and high performance at reduced cost. Development of MIPI A-PHY was predicated on those needs,” said Joel Huloux, chairman of MIPI Alliance. “The IAN program provides an opportunity to offer the A-PHY SerDes specification to a broader ecosystem beyond the MIPI membership. That, in turn, translates into even greater interoperability, product choice and economies of scale for automotive OEMs and their suppliers.”

Other organizations—such as Accellera Systems Initiative and TRON Forum—similarly have expanded their reach through work with IEEE SA. Industry organizations engage in IAN through the IEEE SA corporate program. Visit the IAN website to learn more about participation.

About the IEEE Standards Association

IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) is a collaborative organization where innovators raise the world's standards for technology. IEEE SA provides a globally open, consensus-building environment and platform that empowers people to work together in the development of leading-edge, market-relevant technology standards, and industry solutions shaping a better, safer and sustainable world. For more information, visit https://standards.ieee.org.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at https://www.ieee.org.

