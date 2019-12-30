Ichor to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced that company management is scheduled to present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference, being held January 14-15 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Ichor is scheduled to present on January 14 at 10:00am EST.

The presentation material utilized at the event, as well as a live and archived audio webcast of the presentation, will be made available on the investor page of the company’s website at www.ichorsystems.com.

About Ichor Holdings

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Our product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also manufacture precision-machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to our customers, as well as certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to our customers. This vertically-integrated portion of our business is primarily focused on metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems, respectively. Ichor is headquartered in Fremont, CA. www.ichorsystems.com.

