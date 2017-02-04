IBM Closes Purchase of SF’s Agile 3 Solutions

IBM’s Security division has completed the acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions. Based in San Francisco, Agile3 software is used by the C-Suite and senior executives to better visualize, understand and manage risks associated with the protection of sensitive data. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Agile 3 Solutions, an IBM Company, joins the IBM Security business unit and will be part of the IBM Data Security Services portfolio of offerings. The acquisition also builds on the growth of IBM’s end-to-end Guardium data security and protection platform, which helps to analyze the risk associated with sensitive data, monitor and protect sensitive data at rest, and in motion.

Agile 3 Solutions marks the 20th security-related company IBM has acquired as part of a series of investments to deepen its expertise as one of the world’s largest enterprise security companies. IBM Security has hired approximately 1,900 security experts since 2015, and has invested in innovative new programs to help the industry collaborate to battle cybercrime, including IBM’s X-Force Exchange and the IBM Security App Exchange.

IBM has also closed the acquisition of Ravy Technologies, a subcontractor to Agile 3.