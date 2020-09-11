BusinessWire

HyreCar Inc. to Participate in the Lake Street 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on September 17, 2020

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for rideshare and delivery, today announced that management will participate in the Lake Street 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Company management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on that same day.

For more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big4conference, contact your Lake Street representative, email conference@lakestreetcm.com, or call 612-326-1305.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a nationwide leader operating a carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and food and package delivery in all 50 states and the District of Columbia via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers and OEM’s, who have been disrupted by automotive asset sharing. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from TaaS. For more information please visit hyrecar.com.


Contacts

Scott Brogi
Chief Financial Officer
Scott@HyreCar.com

John Evans
Investor Relations
415-309-020
J.Evans@HyreCar.com

