BusinessWire

Hoot! Books Launches Unique, Engaging Reading App for Children Ages 2-8

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Hoot! Books Launches Unique, Engaging Reading App for Children Ages 2-8

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HOOT! announced the launch of its reading application for children (ages 2-8), which is available on both the App Store and Google Play Store. HOOT! Books was founded by brothers Christian and Zach Gentry, who were inspired by the learning difficulties faced by their dyslexic father, Dr. James E. Gentry, a professor at Tarleton State University. His childhood struggles finding stories that represented his challenges were the impetus for creating HOOT! Books.


“We’re excited and proud to bring stories to children whose unique circumstances have been underserved for years,” said Christian. “HOOT! books aren’t just for or about children with distinctive challenges, however. They are for all emerging readers and feature fun, engaging stories.”

At least half of HOOT! books will address children who don’t see others like themselves in the stories they read, whether it is a shared culture, learning issue, or physical disability. Each book is carefully reviewed by the HOOT! Advisory Board, comprised of tenured education and business professionals.

“Christian and I have amassed a group of talented writers, designers, and developers to create something really special,” said Zach. “It’s a great motivator knowing that we’re helping children both learn how to read and understand others around them. And perhaps the greatest motivator is providing kids who haven’t seen stories about them a sense of belonging.”

About HOOT! Books

HOOT! Books is a fun, engaging digital reading application for all readers ages 2-8 and is an excellent resource for children in underserved populations due to learning issues, physical differences, or other unique circumstances. Each HOOT! Book features engaging stories, lively animations, and creative narration options, including a Read-to-me feature that highlights more challenging words. The HOOT! Books reading app is available for iOS and Android devices and is free of advertisements.

HOOT! Books is powered by Zeal IT Consultants. Follow them on LinkedIn, Glassdoor, and Facebook.


Contacts

Richard Arneson
richard@globerunner.com
972.768.0329
HOOT! Books - https://hootbooks.app/

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

AirHop Communications Selected by Rakuten Mobile to Deliver Real-Time Cloud-RAN Performance Optimization

Posted on Author Business Wire

Accelerating Network Deployment, Providing Increased Capacity, and Reducing Operational Expenses
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AirHop–AirHop Communications today announced that it has been selected by Rakuten Mobile, Inc. to provide technology that de…
BusinessWire

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $10.8 Million in Funding from U.S. Army

Posted on Author Business Wire

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 8, 2020– Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received additional funding of $10.8 …
BusinessWire

Arizona Has a 40% Higher Job Growth Rate in the Technology Sector Than the U.S. Overall, Arizona Technology Council Economic Impact Report Reveals

Posted on Author Business Wire

Report Also Shows 2,600 Technology Jobs Have Been Added in Arizona Since the Start of 2019 and Confirms STEM Graduates are Staying and Working in the State
PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To keep its constituents up to date on the advances in Arizona’s tech…