Home Depot Hiring 1,000 IT Professionals

“With the rapidly changing retail environment, this is easily one of the most exciting places to work in technology,” said Matt Carey, EVP and chief information officer of The Home Depot. “Our team is building some of the most advanced software anywhere to help customers shop whenever, wherever and however they want.”

Recently named one of Fast Company’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, The Home Depot’s technology team uses the latest modern development stacks and agile practices across public and private cloud platforms. Additionally, the team leverages artificial intelligence, augmented reality, big data, machine learning, and voice and visual recognition capabilities to build award-winning experiences for customers and associates.

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,284 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2017, The Home Depot had sales of $100.9 billion and earnings of $8.6 billion.