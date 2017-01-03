Henge Docks Adds $1.6 Million in Funding

SAN FRANCISCO — Henge Docks, a designer of docking solutions for Apple devices, has raised a $1.6 million follow-on investment from River Forest Capital Partners, their lead investor who has contributed a total of $6.3 million over the last three years. The deal values Henge Docks at $50 million.

Henge Docks designs docking stations and software that allowing seamless integration of devices within the Apple ecosystem. The company’s flagship product, Horizontal Dock, is the centerpiece of any workstation, automatically uniting a MacBook and all of its devices into a single, comprehensive unit. Other Henge Docks product lines include: Vertical Dock for MacBook, Gravitas for iPhone and iPad, and Clique for Apple Magic Trackpad and Magic Keyboard.

The funding will allow Henge Docks to expand on its current product lines as well as break into new markets including enterprise and education. River Forest has supported this vision since 2013 and is the company’s primary investor.

“We’ve found an incredible partner in River Forest, that understands Henge Docks’ goals in both the short and long term,” said Matthew Vroom, CEO, Henge Docks. “There are some really cutting edge releases on the horizon that will streamline and optimize workplace practices, and we’re grateful to have found a partner in River Forest to present them.”

Henge Docks was founded in 2009.