Helly Hansen Delivers Personalized Experiences to Outdoor Enthusiasts with Kibo

Personalization and Advanced Recommendations Drive 100% Increase in Revenue Per Session

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kibo, a leader in unified commerce, announced that customer Helly Hansen increased performance in the U.S. and Europe with personalization from Kibo Personalization, powered by Monetate and Certona.

Helly Hansen, the Norwegian producer of outdoor and workwear gear, sells directly to customers in 19 stores around the world; as well as to an international audience online. The marketing team at the company’s Norwegian headquarters and the U.S. eCommerce team partnered with Kibo to develop new strategies for more dynamic, personalized experiences that their ecommerce platform couldn’t provide.

With Kibo’s easy-to-use platform, Helly Hansen was able to deliver personalized content and make targeted product recommendations to customers based on a variety of insights including location and past purchase behavior. The company is committed to constant testing and improvement, which is an excellent fit for Kibo’s flexible, analysis-driven offering.

“Kibo has supported our teams across country borders and time zones very effectively. In addition to their powerful personalization and testing technology, their team has brought us continual innovation, so we always get the newest, freshest things to try on the site. It’s been great to work with them,” said Liz Bondelid, eCommerce Manager at Helly Hansen.

Kibo Personalization helped Helly Hansen across a range of KPIs:

100% increase in Revenue Per Session (RPS) on product detail pages with dynamic testing.

28% increase in RPS in the men’s section of the site with slotted recommendations.

4% decrease in returning customer bounce rate by using automated personalization on their homepage.

50% more clicks from product recommendations powered by Monetate and Certona.

“Helly Hansen is a truly global brand, with a highly varied customer base. It’s been so rewarding to work with them to deliver more personalized customer experiences that are also driving better performance,” said Brian Wilson, Chief Operating Officer at Kibo.

