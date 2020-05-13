HelloTeam Announces #InternsMatter Initiative, Offering Free Tools to Help Organizations Manage Interns During the COVID-19 Pandemic

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#femalefounder--HelloTeam, a Boston-based SaaS company known for its user-friendly, enterprise-level platform for enhancing employee experience and performance management, has launched the #InternsMatter initiative. This initiative will help companies tackle intern engagement and productivity in the new environment of remote work that has sprung up as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

With #InternsMatter, HelloTeam is now allowing companies to manage interns using its full platform, completely free of charge. Organizations can take advantage of a globally recognized all-in-one system that allows managers to know their interns more deeply on a personal and professional level. With HelloTeam’s platform they can give virtual recognition, track goals and milestones, communicate with peers and supervisors, administer performance reviews, and launch surveys. The only cost is a user fee that applies to managers and administrators.

“Internships set the tone for the rest of one’s professional career,” says HelloTeam CEO and Founder Tanya Bakalov. “Looking back, I fondly remember the time I spent at Deloitte as an intern. The practices they put in place are what made us all so successful in such a short amount of time, and the skills I learned set the tone for the rest of my career. To make interns successful in the current crisis, we need to immerse them in the work as we would any other employee. This includes publicly recognizing their achievements, holding regular manager one-on-ones, keeping our fingers on the pulse of their experience, and giving constructive feedback.” This is extremely important, she says, because, “we want to create a unified culture that these interns feel a part of as meaningful contributors. How we manage our interns during this crisis will define our legacy, and it will affect employee loyalty to our companies. I am passionate about helping organizations and employees succeed in this climate. This initiative is our way of ensuring that the interns, many of whom are recent graduates, have a path to future employment.”

From now through October of 2020, organizations can take advantage of HelloTeam’s full suite, including built-in integrations like ADP and Single Sign-On Options with Microsoft and Google, by visiting HelloTeam.com.

Tom Holmes

(617) 816-3055

tom.holmes@helloteam.com