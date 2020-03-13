HealthStream Announces Share Repurchase Authorization

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program for the Company’s common stock, under which the Company may repurchase up to $30 million of outstanding shares of common stock.

Pursuant to this authorization, repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market through privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, including under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which permits shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws in accordance with specific prearranged terms related to timing, price, and volume (among others), without further direction from the Company. In addition, any repurchases under the authorization will be subject to prevailing market conditions, liquidity and cash flow considerations, applicable securities laws requirements (including under Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as applicable), and other factors. The share repurchase program will terminate on the earlier of March 12, 2021 or when the maximum dollar amount has been expended. The share repurchase program does not require the Company to acquire any amount of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder; Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit http://www.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements (statements other than solely with respect to historical fact) that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. These statements are based upon management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and data currently available to management. This information has been, or in the future may be, included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the market price of the Company’s common stock, the nature of other capital or investment opportunities presented to HealthStream, cash flow and liquidity considerations, and compliance with the Company’s covenants under its credit agreement , as well as the result of risks referenced in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed on February 26, 2020, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Consequently, such forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty or statement by the Company that such projections will be realized. Many of the factors that will determine the Company’s future results are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

