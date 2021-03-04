Health Gorilla Roars With $15 Million Series B

SUNNYVALE — Health Gorilla , a provider of healthcare APIs for applications, has raised $15 million in Series B financing co-led by IA Capital and Nationwide Insurance, with participation from Aflac Ventures, Epsilon Health Investors and existing investors including True Ventures. IA Capital General Partner, Matt Perlman, will be joining Health Gorilla’s Board of Directors.

Health Gorilla is focused on streamlining access to clinical data with a suite of FHIR-based APIs that digital health developers integrate into their products. Health Gorilla customers include leading innovators in digital health, like Virta Health, Heal, K Health, and DrChrono. In 2020, Health Gorilla expanded beyond digital health with new partnerships with state government organizations, payers, and health systems. The Health Gorilla team is an interdisciplinary group of API engineers, data scientists, and interoperability experts who are passionate about simplifying access to clinical data through API-mediated data networks. With Health Gorilla’s APIs, developers can access data from a vast network of care sites without having to do resource intensive, one-off integrations, expediting access to data and enabling better patient care.

With new funding, Health Gorilla is planning expansion into new business verticals, including insurance, life sciences, and government organizations. In addition, Health Gorilla will introduce new APIs to enable consumer access to medical records, payer-to-payer data sharing, and data quality assessments.

“APIs are transforming how healthcare organizations access and exchange clinical data, creating massive efficiency gains across our customer base,” said Steve Yaskin, CEO and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. “This funding round gives us the ability to onboard more digital health organizations onto our network, while introducing our APIs to a broader set of stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem. This round is also recognition that Health Gorilla is making interoperability a reality for the next generation of healthcare companies.”

“Massive trends like the proliferation of digital health and telemedicine, the rise of value-based care models, and new regulations mandating interoperability are fueling demand for data solutions like Health Gorilla,” said Matt Perlman, General Partner at IA Capital. “Steve and his team have built best-in-class technology that customers absolutely love and we’re excited to help accelerate their traction in the insurance industry.”

“Being able to access health data quickly and efficiently is a game-changer for underwriting life insurance products. We believe their technology can drastically change underwriting processes that have previously taken weeks,” said Erik Ross, leader of Nationwide’s venture capital team. “Nationwide recognizes the opportunities within Health Gorilla’s platform to benefit our members and we are looking forward to helping them scale through our investment.”