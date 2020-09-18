Hawaii Legislative Reference Bureau, NIC Hawaii Win Outstanding Website Award

Websites help citizens participate in Hawaii's legislative process

HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIC Hawaii and the Legislative Reference Bureau (LRB) have been nationally recognized with a Web Marketing Association award for Outstanding Website. The award is an extraordinary honor, and LRB received top scores in the ease of use, copywriting, content and design criteria.

The LRB is a nonpartisan legislative service agency that provides a wide variety of services to legislators, legislative committees and members of the public. The agency’s previous website was more than 15 years old with a dated design, and any updates were difficult to make since staff were required to manually update HTML files. The site also used a “.org” address which did not denote an official government look and feel.

Led by NIC Hawaii, the redesign project included the creation of two websites: one for LRB and one for the Public Access Room (PAR), a division of LRB. NIC Hawaii worked closely with both teams to collect, develop and design the new websites through facilitated meetings. Built in WordPress, staff can now easily edit their web content. The site was also moved to an official “.gov” domain.

Additional features include:

A responsive web design that works across all mobile and tablet devices

Custom photos taken on-site and photos of staff members give the site a personal touch and a stunning visual design

A comprehensive listing of all LRB publications dating back to 1949

An improved “Guide to Government” to find agency contact info and descriptions for each agency

A curated selection of daily news in iClips

The ability to find information about the current legislature including the session calendar, deadlines and maps

The option to sign up for the PAR newsletter or to attend a workshop.

A list of tips for engaging in the legislative process

To learn more and see the new designs, visit the LRB’s website at lrb.hawaii.gov and the PAR’s website at lrb.hawaii.gov/par.

About the Legislative Reference Bureau

The Legislative Reference Bureau assists the Hawaii State Legislature by providing impartial research, consultation and legislative document drafting services, maintaining a research library, statute revision and publication, operating a computerized legislative information system and providing resources to enhance public participation in the legislative process.

About NIC Hawaii

NIC Hawaii, a division of NIC Inc., developed and manages the eHawaii.gov state portal program. Pursuant to chapter 27G, Hawaii Revised Statutes, the portal program is overseen by the Access Hawaii Committee, which collaborates with provider NIC Hawaii (formerly Hawaii Information Consortium ), along with state and county agencies to continually identify new online services to be added to the portal. For more information, visit nichawaii.egov.com.

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

