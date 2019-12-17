HATCHspaces® LLC and the LA Bioscience Hub Officially Join Forces in the LA Bioscience Corridor

LA’s longest established biotech cluster in East Los Angeles continues to emerge as a center of life science job creation and STEM education activity

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BioLA--The non-profit advocacy, policy and communication arm of the Los Angeles Bioscience Corridor has planted its flag firmly at HATCHlabs and in the community of El Sereno. “Over the last five years, LA Bioscience Hub has worked diligently to strengthen the identity of the bioscience community in LA's greater Eastside and connect residents to opportunities within the growing bioscience sector,” states Yordanos Gebretatios, Executive Director, Bioscience Hub. "Our core strategic interest has always been social impact through increased economic opportunity.”

Encompassing an area that is anchored by Southern California’s oldest medical school, USC Keck School of Medicine, and the nation’s top baccalaureate institution of Latino science and engineering Ph.D. recipients - Cal State L.A. the region’s longest established life science cluster continues to emerge as a center of science activity.

“The first thing we noticed was how culturally vibrant and welcoming a community there is in El Sereno,” states HATCHspaces ® co-founder Allan Glass. “Secondly, we quickly started to understand the advocacy and interest the community shows. Bringing the efforts of the LA Bioscience Hub to HATCHlabs will help us become a more active participant in that effort.”

The presence of the LA Bioscience Hub in the corridor further capitalizes on the presence of existing bioscience companies and entrepreneurial support.

In addition to supporting 1,200 jobs in their East Los Angeles campus, global healthcare leader Grifols pharmaceutical partners with Cal State LA each summer for the Grifols Science Academy at Cal State LA an experientially based STEM program that exposes high school students to the unique aspects of working in the pharmaceutical industry. Homegrown community hero, Cal State LA alumnus and Grifols President Willie Zuniga has noted that youth outreach and community access into his East Los Angeles community has long been a priority for him and his company.

Cal State LA has also provided support for science entrepreneurs by developing the LA Biostart bootcamp at their East LA campus and soon to be open Rongxiang Xu Bioscience Innovation Center. With the support of their partners, the program offers free training for bioscience entrepreneurs navigating their way from science discovery on towards becoming commercially viable businesses and job creators.

“The LA Bioscience Corridor has emerged as a leading science cluster for the region. Its diversity, collection of anchor institutions, job growth, and momentum is real,” states HATCHspaces ® co-founder Howard Kozloff. “The LA Bioscience Hub’s move into the corridor will amplify collaboration among the sciences and the community. We are honored to serve as the ‘Hub of the Hub.’”

LA Bioscience HUB, is registered 501c3 non-profit organization established to be the advocacy, policy and communications arm of the LA Bioscience Corridor located in East Los Angeles. They bring together public, private, educational and non-profit sectors to support the growth of the bioscience industry, with a focus on East Los Angeles. The Hub’s vision is to establish a Bioscience Corridor brimming with opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship, a skilled-workforce, local university talent, and private investment.

HATCHspaces®, LLC is a Los Angeles based real estate development platform focused on creating purpose-built life sciences facilities for companies emerging from incubator networks. With properties in various regional submarkets, HATCHspaces'® mission is "to deliver the life science community state-of-the-art lab facilities at varying scales, allowing regions to retain early stage bioscience and biotechnology start-ups emerging from research environments."

