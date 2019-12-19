BusinessWire

Hatch to Exhibit at CES 2020

December 19, 2019
Company: Hatch
Booth/Stand: 45224
Event: CES 2020
Jan 7 - 10, 2020
Las Vegas, NV, US
About Hatch

Silicon Valley-based Hatch has helped over half a million families sleep better, and they’re just getting started. Originally inspired by new parents and their babies, Hatch has evolved its suite of smart sleep products to help humans of all ages and stages develop — and maintain — natural, healthy sleep habits. Hatch will be showcasing its newest sleep device at CES, this time for adults, designed to simplify and personalize the way you fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up.


