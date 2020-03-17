Hart InterCivic Commits to Safe, Secure Elections

Amid COVID-19 concerns, Hart Offers Support to Elections Community

COVID-19 and Safe Voting https://www.hartintercivic.com/covid-19-and-clean-equipment/

“The sanctity of democracy depends on reliable, trustworthy elections and Hart is 100% committed to protecting the vote by keeping election officials, poll workers, and voters safe and secure,” said Julie Mathis, CEO of Hart InterCivic, a leading provider of election systems and support throughout the U.S.

“This challenging time demands a multi-faceted approach to safety and Hart is working individually with customers to provide guidance regarding cleaning voting equipment and reviewing polling place processes to keep poll workers and voters safe,” she said.

“Customer Service remains our top priority and we will maintain the level of service that our customers expect from Hart InterCivic, as well as ensure that we keep our people safe. At Hart, we are following prevention best practices from the CDC and local health officials, as well as adjusting work schedules and locations to minimize the risk of virus exposure to our team members.”

In addition to equipment safety recommendations, Hart is committed to working with counties that are considering process changes, such as new or additional Vote by Mail operations.

Hart’s expertise includes supporting transitions to the modern technology of Verity Central, now in use for by-mail and absentee ballot counting throughout the country.

Most recently, Orange County, California, with more than 1.6 million registered voters, efficiently tabulated its March 3 primary by-mail ballots hours before neighboring counties that used different systems.

“Orange County’s successful transition to Verity for by-mail voting is a benchmark for other jurisdictions – large or small – considering expanding their Vote by Mail operations. We are available to discuss county needs on a case-by-case basis,” Mathis said.

"Whether election officials are investigating expanded Vote by Mail services or dealing with the impacts of unexpected changes to election dates or polling locations, we are here to provide the technology and additional services to meet their needs.”

“These are uncertain times, but Hart has supported trustworthy elections for more than 100 years. We are determined to be a resource to the elections community in any way needed,” she said. “Safe and secure elections are vital.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.hartintercivic.com/product/bymail/

