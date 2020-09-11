BusinessWire

Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that five specializations have been awarded to three Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners across the Americas (AMER), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions.


The following PartnerConnect Global Premier Consulting partners have been awarded specializations in the fourth quarter of Guidewire’s fiscal year 2020, for the following Guidewire products:

  • Deloitte: InsuranceSuite Integration – AMER
  • Hexaware: PolicyCenter – APAC
  • PwC: Digital – AMER; PolicyCenter – APAC; and ClaimCenter – APAC
  • EY: Guidewire Cloud

“We would like to extend our congratulations to the PartnerConnect Consulting partners who recently achieved Guidewire specializations,” said Lisa Walsh, vice president, Alliances, Guidewire Software. “We are pleased to reward and recognize these partners for their competency in Guidewire products and solutions and for delivering excellence to our shared insurance customers.”

Specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a specific Guidewire product, as validated by Guidewire certification achievements. The attainment of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a region. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

Guidewire offers several specialization options for Consulting partner staff to differentiate themselves. Guidewire Education offers certifications for business analysts, quality analyst and developers. Recently, they launched new Certified Associate and Certified Ace designations for analysts, which help partners achieve the Guidewire Cloud Specialization and customers identify cloud-ready talent.

Please find more information about specializations on the Guidewire website here.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include over 10,000 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, more than 380 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.


