Guidehouse Insights Report Shows North America Has Retaken Role of World’s Leader in Total Microgrid Capacity with 36% Market Share

North America’s push for the top spot is due to a large quantity of fossil-based commercial and industrial system additions for resiliency

As of 1Q 2020, Guidehouse Insights has identified 6,610 microgrid projects representing 31,784.6 MW of planned and installed power capacity. Regionally, North America is the leading microgrid market in terms of total capacity and project count, followed by Asia Pacific and Latin America. Click to tweet: According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, North America has retaken its role as the global microgrid leader over Asia Pacific, claiming 36.3% of global capacity.

“North America’s push for the top spot as the global capacity leader is due to a large quantity of fossil-based commercial and industrial (C&I) system additions being deployed as resiliency solutions,” says Shayne Willette, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “This contrasts with last year’s findings, which showed a large amount of rural electrification projects in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.”

On a segment basis, remote microgrids and C&I represent more than 65% of all microgrid capacity globally at 36.0% and 29.1%, respectively. According to the report, the remote segment represents 11,452.2 MW of capacity, and C&I represents 9,263.9 MW. Regarding new entries, the C&I segment accounts for 85.8% of new projects identified.

The report, Microgrid Deployment Tracker 1Q20, tracks data on known grid-tied and remote microgrid projects in the proposal, planning, and deployed stages across six regions worldwide. It covers seven market segments: commercial/industrial, community, utility distribution, institutional/campus, military, remote, and direct current. Specific project-level data is provided on total, installed, and planned capacities, generation technology mix, and 10 microgrid states. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

