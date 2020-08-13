Guidehouse Insights Report Recommends Looking Past AI’s Hype to Understand Technology’s Benefits for Commercial Buildings

AI is already used in commercial facilities to reduce energy consumption and improve operations, and could help create safer socially distant spaces during COVID-19

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--A new report from Guidehouse Insights defines artificial intelligence (AI) for the commercial building space, discusses how AI can help solve problems in commercial buildings, and offers a roadmap for assessing and deploying AI solutions.

Despite its hype across many sectors, AI is simply the use of advanced computer science techniques that mimic human cognition to solve problems. In commercial buildings, the technology is already being used to reduce energy consumption and improve operations, and is also being evaluated for its ability to support social distancing protocols arising from COVID-19. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @WeAreGHInsights, beyond the hype, use cases demonstrate AI’s value to building owners, managers, and tenants.

“Vendors often tout their solutions for commercial buildings in ways that sound almost magical,” says Neil Strother, principal research analyst at Guidehouse Insights. “But seen in its proper context, AI is the implementation of advanced computer science techniques that emulate human-like capabilities to solve problems, create greater efficiencies, and deliver positive business outcomes for commercial facilities.”

To position for success, Guidehouse Insights recommends stakeholders overlook AI’s hype and learn from companies already using the technology. Stakeholders should embrace AI as part of a short-term and long-term strategy, and must focus on using quality data to support implementations.

The report, The Future of AI for Smart Buildings, examines AI for the commercial building space and discusses how AI can help solve problems in commercial buildings. In addition, the report offers a roadmap for assessing and deploying AI solutions, as well as recommendations for stakeholders. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today’s rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, The Future of AI for Smart Buildings, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

Lindsay Funicello-Paul

+1.781.270.8456

lindsay.funicello.paul@guidehouse.com