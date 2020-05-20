Guidehouse Insights Names Signify, Telensa, and Itron the Leading Smart Street Lighting Vendors

Leaders have strong product portfolios that are recognized as reliable, mature, and high quality

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SmartCities--A new Leaderboard Report from Guidehouse Insights examines the strategy and execution of 18 smart street lighting vendors, with Signify, Telensa, and Itron ranked as the top market players.

Smart street lighting is solidifying its position as one of the most rapidly expanding technologies in the smart cities market. The strong business case and platform potential of smart street lighting continues to accelerate substantial commercial projects in cities and utility service areas globally. Click to tweet: According to a new Leaderboard report from @WeAreGHInsights, Telensa, Signify, and Itron are the leading suppliers of smart street lighting.

“Signify, Telensa, and Itron each have strong product portfolios that are recognized in the market as being reliable, mature, and of high-quality,” says Ryan Citron, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “These vendors have clear, compelling visions that are effectively communicated to the industry and a strong market presence through the deployment of large-scale connected street lighting projects in multiple world regions.”

According to Guidehouse Insights, the global market for smart street lighting is expected to be worth $992 million in 2020, growing to more than $8.3 billion by 2029. Over the past 2 years, millions of control nodes have been added to street lights globally. With more applications being added to street lighting networks, new revenue streams are available to industry players and cities that capitalize on these opportunities.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Smart Street Lighting Vendors, examines the strategy and execution of 18 leading smart street lighting suppliers with the capacity to play a leading role in large-scale deployments. These smart street lighting vendors are rated on 10 criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; product strategy; geographic reach; market presence; sales, marketing, and distribution; product features and portfolio; product integration; and staying power. Using the Guidehouse Insights proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing industry participants with an objective assessment of these companies’ relative strengths and weaknesses in the growing global smart street lighting and smart cities markets. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today’s rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Smart Street Lighting Vendors, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

Lindsay Funicello-Paul

+1.781.270.8456

lindsay.funicello.paul@guidehouse.com