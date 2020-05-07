Green Dot Hires Daniel Eckert as Executive Vice President & Chief Product, Strategy and Development Officer

Former Walmart Executive to Lead all Product and Platform Business Efforts

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) today announced that Daniel Eckert has joined the company as Executive Vice President & Chief Product, Strategy and Development Officer, leading all of Green Dot’s product and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform business efforts. In this role, he will be responsible for product vision, strategy, design and development, from conceptualization through launch and post-launch, and on business development activities to acquire and grow major BaaS platform partnerships.

“Daniel has been a valued Green Dot partner since he joined Walmart in 2010 and has a deep understanding of our business and the role we play in the financial lives of our customers,” said Dan Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While at Walmart, Daniel served as a catalyst for Green Dot’s creativity, always pushing for continued innovation on the programs and platforms we support for this important relationship. He possesses a unique ability to balance customer value and satisfaction with a sustainable business model, and we’re excited that he’s joining our team to continue driving our growth.”

Mr. Eckert joins the Company following a 10-year career at Walmart, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Walmart Services & Digital Acceleration, Walmart U.S., responsible for accelerating Walmart’s transformation as an omni-channel retailer. In 2019, Mr. Eckert spearheaded the creation and launch of TailFin Labs, LLC – a first-of-its-kind joint venture between Walmart and Green Dot – with a mission to develop innovative products, services and technologies that sit at the intersection of retail shopping and consumer financial services.

“For a decade I had a front row seat to witness Green Dot’s transformation from a prepaid debit card company to a FinTech powerhouse that was able to evolve not just the Walmart MoneyCard, but also the entire Banking-as-a-Service industry,” said Mr. Eckert. “The combination of Green Dot’s technology platform, bank charter, and BaaS partnerships has created a financial services innovation ecosystem that is unmatched in the industry and I’m looking forward to realizing its full potential.”

Mr. Eckert joined Walmart in January 2010 as Vice President of Financial Services before transitioning to lead all of Walmart Services in 2013. During his tenure with Services, Mr. Eckert nearly tripled the size of the business through organic innovation and growth, while building Walmart’s financial services practice into the 3rd largest money services business in the U.S. He was also responsible for the conceptualization, implementation, and growth of market-disruptive fintech innovations such as Walmart’s fintech point-of-sale platform, Walmart2Walmart / Walmart2World Money Transfer services, Walmart Pay, and GoBank & Prize Savings with Green Dot.

Before Walmart, Mr. Eckert served as senior vice president of card and retail services for HSBC, where he founded and led HSBC’s venture development and payment products group. He also previously held positions at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Accenture, and was an entrepreneur and president of an early-stage investment banking company. Mr. Eckert is a proud military veteran, having served as a Logistics Officer in the United States Marine Corps. He holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Michigan (Class Honors) and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from University of Chicago Booth School of Business (High Honors).

Green Dot Corporation, (NYSE:GDOT), is a financial technology leader and bank holding company with a mission to power the banking industry’s branchless future. Enabled by proprietary technology and Green Dot’s wholly-owned commercial bank charter, Green Dot’s “Banking as a Service” platform is used by a growing list of America’s most prominent consumer and technology companies to design and deploy their own bespoke banking solutions to their customers and partners, while Green Dot uses that same integrated technology and banking platform to design and deploy its own leading collection of banking and financial services products directly to consumers through one of the largest retail banking distribution platforms in America. Green Dot products are marketed under brand names such as Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, AccountNow, RushCard and RapidPay, and can be acquired through more than 100,000 retailers nationwide, thousands of corporate paycard partners, several “direct-2-consumer” branded websites, thousands of tax return preparation offices and accounting firms, thousands of neighborhood check cashing locations and both of the leading app stores. Green Dot Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California, with additional facilities throughout the United States and in Shanghai, China.

