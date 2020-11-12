Granite Wellness Centers Chooses SmartCare to Maximize Service Delivery and Drive Care Coordination Between Providers and California Counties

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#California--Streamline Healthcare Solutions (Streamline) announces a new partnership with Granite Wellness Centers located in Grass Valley, California. The SmartCare™ platform will assist Granite Wellness Centers in meeting their overarching strategic plan of upgrading to a web-based electronic health record (EHR) platform that supports the organization’s integrated care model.

Through Streamline’s integrated SmartCare platform, Granite Wellness Centers will have the ability to drive coordination and communication to providers and to the northern California counties they serve. With a mission to promote wellness and quality of life, Granite Wellness Centers provides an array of prevention, intervention, and treatment services to comprehensively address substance use disorders, including outpatient and residential treatment, withdrawal management, medication-assisted treatment, housing, and ancillary services.

“We feel like we have found the tool we have been looking in SmartCare to best support our integrated model,” said Ariel Lovett, CEO of Granite Wellness Centers. “We are committed to removing barriers to access for individuals, families and communities we serve, and improving efficiency. We are excited to further these goals with Streamline.”

“We are very excited to have Granite Wellness Centers as our first partner in the state of California. Streamline’s goal is to provide industry leaders like Granite Wellness the tools they need to provide a diverse set of care coordinated services with innovation in the marketplace,” said Javed Husain, Co-Founder/Co-CEO, Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

About Granite Wellness

Granite Wellness Centers’ mission is to promote wellness and quality of life. Granite Wellness Centers has been saving and improving lives by addressing substance use disorders since 1974. Growing over the years to meet the needs of the community, Granite Wellness Centers now provides a full range of programs throughout Northern California communities in Placer and Nevada Counties, with a primary focus on the family system. www.granitewellness.org

About Streamline

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003. www.streamlinehealthcare.com.

