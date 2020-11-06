Grandstream Releases New HD Video Conferencing Endpoint for IPVideoTalk

The GVC3212 is a compact and affordable HD video conferencing endpoint that pairs with IPVideoTalk, ideal for remote workers and small meeting spaces

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grandstream, connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning unified communication solutions, today announced the release of a new HD Video Conferencing Endpoint for its IPVideoTalk Meetings platform. The new GVC3212 is a compact, easy-to-use and easy-to-deploy HD video conferencing endpoint ideal for remote workers and small meeting spaces. This device easily mounts on any TV and runs on Grandstream’s IPVideoTalk Meeting service, a collaboration platform that allows users to hold meetings that can be joined on nearly any device.

The GVC3212 provides up to 720p HD video and comes equipped with integrated dual microphones that offer high quality voice pickup at up to 3-meter distance, advanced echo cancellation, and sophisticated background noise suppression. It includes built-in dual-band Wi-Fi and supports Miracast & Air Play (pending) wireless content screen sharing, allowing meeting participants to share presentations, videos, or other content without tangling cables. This compact, easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy video conferencing endpoint is the ideal choice for remote workers and who need a price-friendly option that still provides the features necessary to sustain high quality video communications. Features of the GVC3212 include:

Advanced camera with 1-megapixel CMOS sensor, 60-degree FOV wide-angle lens

Runs on Grandstream’s IPVideoTalk Meetings Platform

Integrated dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Dual-microphones with 3-meter pickup distance, with advanced acoustic echo cancellation and noise shield technology

Built-on adjustable stand for TV-top mounting

Supports Miracast & Air Play (pending) for wireless content sharing with meeting attendees

Integrated 1x HDMI and 2x USB ports, 1x RJ45 10/100 Mbps port

Comes with a companion IR remote control

The GVC3212 pairs with IPVideoTalk, Grandstream’s video, audio, and web meetings platform. IPVideoTalk helps organizations of all sizes hold powerful web meetings, trainings, classes and video conferences that keep teams connected and productive. It provides an easy-to-use, state-of-the-art collaboration platform which offers up to 1080p Full HD meetings that can be attended on nearly any device. This state-of-the-art meeting platform provides industry-leading value to dispersed teams thanks to its suite of advanced features including 1080p HD video, one-click-meetings, cloud storage, content sharing, up to 300 participants, up to 3000 party webinars, and more. Visit www.ipvideotalk.com to learn more and to sign up for a free plan.

Product Resources

Click here to visit the product page for the GVC3212, which includes datasheets, technical resources and more.

Pricing and Availability

The GVC3212 is generally available now for purchase through Grandstream’s worldwide distribution channels at a suggested retail price of $99 USD.

About Grandstream

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small-to-medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability, and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

