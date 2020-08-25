Grandstream Announces 1080p HD USB Webcam

GUV series of Personal Collaboration Devices expanded to offer a full 1080p HD webcam with 2-built-in microphones and wide compatibility for remote workers, education and more

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grandstream, connecting the world with award-winning unified communication solutions since 2002, today announced the latest addition to their GUV series of Personal Collaboration Devices. The GUV3100 is a full HD USB camera that enables high-quality audio and video collaboration through laptops, computers and more. It provides 1080p Full HD real-time video through a 2-megapixel CMOS image sensor and includes two built-in omnidirectional microphones for clear communications. Ideal for remote work and education, the GUV3100 provides an easy-to-setup, easy-to-use USB webcam with HD video and audio quality for web meetings, video conferences and more.

“The GUV3100 exemplifies our continued commitment to offering competitive personal collaboration devices that enhance remote communications,” said David Li, CEO of Grandstream. “Our GUV series was designed to meet the growing remote collaboration needs of any organization with a portfolio of powerful and easy-to-use USB headsets and a webcam. The newly released GUV3100 adds a 1080p HD webcam and pairs with the GUV3000/3005 HD USB headsets to cover all audio and video collaboration needs while being compatible with all major platforms and apps. We are excited to work with our partners to bring the GUV series to customers around the world.”

The GUV3100 offers peace-of-mind by being compatible with all major third-party communication platforms, apps and softphones (such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, GotoMeeting, WebEx, etc.), making it ideal for remote work, education and more. Other features of the GUV3100 include:

Supports 1080p full HD video at 30fps

2-megapixel camera featuring an advanced CMOS image sensor and lens

USB 2.0 port offers plug-and-play setup with no software download or installation needed

Includes 2 built-in, omnidirectional microphones with 1+ meter voice pickup range

Compatible with all major third-party platforms, apps and softphones as well as Grandstream’s IPVideoTalk Meetings and Wave app

Adjustable video settings include brightness, resolution, saturation, contrast, low-light and more

Supports MJPEG, YUV2, H.264 and H.265 video compression

Product Resources

Click here to visit the product page for the GUV3100, which includes datasheets, technical resources and more.

Pricing and Availability

The GUV3100 is generally available now for purchase through Grandstream’s worldwide distribution channels at a suggested retail price of $75 USD.

