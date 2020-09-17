GORE PHASEFLEX Microwave/RF Test Assemblies Honored, Set Gold Standard With Industry Innovators Award

Gore’s purple RF/Test cables recognized as a Gold honoree in the 2020 Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards.

NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--W. L. Gore & Associates announced today that its GORE® PHASEFLEX® Microwave/RF Test Assemblies were recognized among the 2020 Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the aerospace and defense community recognized Gore as a Gold honoree. These assemblies are being recognized for their durability and reliability for precision testing of electronic warfare (EW) / radar suites; electronic surveillance/counter measures; radar warning systems; missile approach warning systems; and navigation/communication systems.

Precision Testing is Critical

These test environments are complex settings filled with electronic components and there is a necessity to make accurate and reliable microwave/RF measurements. The reliability of the test system is crucial, and the microwave/RF test cable assemblies are a critical piece. GORE PHASEFLEX Microwave/RF Test Assemblies are the lifeline between the test equipment and the mission-critical systems under test. The ability to reliably deliver precision measurements for mission-critical applications such as radar, EW and C4ISR suites in military aircraft is essential. Making accurate and reliable measurements requires microwave/RF cable assemblies that can be used in a controlled test lab and also in the field, directly on the aircraft flight-line test system. GORE PHASEFLEX Microwave/RF Test Assemblies meet rigorous environmental challenges including temperature changes, moisture, shock, vibration, mechanical stress and flexure. These cables endure constant coiling and uncoiling as well as being dragged, pulled, stepped on or even run over by carts. They have survived sharp edges, hinges, fuel, water and hydraulic fluids. In addition, during this exposure, these cables can be routed to, over, under and through the aircraft to connect to the device under test (DUT) without harm. They are available with assembly lengths up to 120 feet, which is also necessary to reach many systems on the aircraft.

“On behalf of the Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Gore on their Gold–level honoree status,” said Military & Aerospace Electronics Editor- in-Chief John Keller. “This competitive program allows Military & Aerospace Electronics to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the aerospace and defense community this year.”

“You can’t trust the product performance if you can’t trust the test results. Testing must identify problem components and detect performance issues which may lead to intermittent failures in theater,” said Gore’s product specialist Chris Ericksen. “The reliable electrical performance of our cables makes troubleshooting easier, faster, more efficient and, most importantly, more accurate.”

About Military & Aerospace Electronics

Military & Aerospace Electronics is the leading media resource serving program and project managers, engineering managers, and engineers involved in electronic and electro-optic design for military, space, and aviation applications. Military & Aerospace Electronics magazine delivers time-sensitive news, in-depth analyses, case studies, and real-world applications of new products, industry opinion, and the latest trends in the use of mil-spec, rugged and commercial off-the-shelf components, subsystems, and systems.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world’s highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 10,500 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $3.7 billion.

