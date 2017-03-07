Google Translate Adds Neural Support for Three Languages

Google announced that its Translate service is adding neural machine translation support for three additional languages: Russian, Hindi and Vietnamese.

Neural machine translation was launched last September by Google and lets users translate whole sentences into English and French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Turkish.

Neural machine translation uses deep neural networks to translate entire sentences, rather than just phrases. Google says neural translation is much more accurate than its previous technology because it can translate whole sentences at a time, rather than parts of sentences.

Google says it will add neural translation for more languages in the coming weeks. Users can translate via iOS and Android apps, Google Translate website and through Google Search and the Google App.

Google Translate supports 103 languages overall and was launched over 10 years ago.