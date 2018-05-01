Google Partners With NBC for VR Content

NEW YORK – NBCUniversal is teaming up with Google to produce virtual reality (VR) content that gives audiences a unique way to experience some of their favorite networks and shows. These VR projects include original content from “Saturday Night Live,” Bravo Media’s “Vanderpump Rules” and SYFY WIRE, with more NBCUniversal networks, channels and shows to follow in the coming months, including projects from E!, NBC, NBC News, NBC Sports, SYFY, Telemundo and USA Network. They’ll be made available on YouTube, and can be viewed on the web or using any mobile phone. For the most immersive experience, you can watch in VR using Google Cardboard or Daydream View.

NBCUniversal and Google will collaborate on at least 10 multi-episode VR productions that will allow fans to get closer to the shows they love—placing them inside the scene and allowing them to look all around—by leveraging NBCUniversal’s content and Google’s technology. The experiences are being produced using Jump, Google’s platform for VR video capture that combines high-quality VR cameras and automated stitching. Future select VR experiences will also be available in VR180, a new VR format providing 4K, three-dimensional video.

“We are constantly looking for opportunities to bring consumers new ways to experience content from across the NBCUniversal portfolio,” said Ron Lamprecht, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises. “This partnership combines the creative expertise of NBCUniversal with Google’s VR capabilities to create these engaging experiences. We look forward to working with Google and YouTube on more collaborations like this in the future.”

“NBCUniversal’s networks and shows have a proven track record of high-quality storytelling that audiences can’t get enough of. Bringing them to VR lets fans connect with that content in a whole new way,” said Amit Singh, VP of Business & Operations for VR & AR at Google. “NBCU’s teams were able to easily capture engaging VR content using the latest VR Jump cameras. And with YouTube, audiences can experience it on any device, bringing them closer to their favorite series.”

As part of this partnership, Bravo and Google has launched two 360 VR experiences featuring Lisa Vanderpump and the cast of “Vanderpump Rules,” with more to launch in the coming weeks.

TOUR VANDERPUMP DOGS WITH LISA VANDERPUMP

Take a 360 tour of Lisa Vanderpump’s recently opened Hollywood dog rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. Fans will get a VIP tour from Lisa herself who will show you every detail, from her trademark pink walls to the doggie biscuit bar. Guest appearances also from Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and their dogs Gordo and Butter. LINK.

JAMES, SCHEANA AND LALA GET READY FOR A PARTY AT TOM TOM

Go 360 with an exclusive bonus clip from the season finale of “Vanderpump Rules.” Pour a glass of champagne and join Scheana, Lala, and James as they get glammed up for the Tom Tom party. Plus, take a tour of the “Vanderpump Rules” interview set where the cast sets the story straight. LINK.