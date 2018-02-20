Google Expanding in 14 States

Google has offices and data centers in 21 states in the U.S, and last year the search engine giant grew faster outside the Bay Area than in it according to a blog post by CEO Sundar Pichai. This year, Google plans on hiring thousands more people with new and expanded offices and data centers in 14 states across the country.

Pichai attended a groundbreaking last week for Google’s new data center in Clarksville/Montgomery County in Tennessee. The Tennessee data center is part of a $2.5 billion dollar investment the company is making to open or expand data centers in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia and Oklahoma. These data centers are what make Google services run for you or your business (in Tennessee alone, Google answers millions of searches a day, and about 18,000 businesses and nonprofits use its search and advertising tools).

Google says its data centers employ 1,900 people and have created thousands of construction jobs.

In addition to these five data centers, Google is investing in new or expanded offices in nine states: California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington. In these locations, there will be jobs for thousands of people in a variety of roles—engineering, operations, sales and more.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, reported there were 80,110 employees working at its businesses including Google at the end of 2017. This number was up from 72,053 the previous year.