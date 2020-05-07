GoodRx Launches Labs Marketplace with COVID-19 Testing Options

Allows patients to view at-home and walk-in lab tests for a range of conditions

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx, America’s healthcare marketplace, today announced the GoodRx labs marketplace. Following the launch of the telehealth marketplace last month, GoodRx is now bringing together lab tests from 10 providers so patients can discover and compare services all in one place, including test location (at-home or walk-in), sample type (such as blood from a finger prick or urine), and cash price.

The GoodRx labs marketplace offers educational information along with access to two providers of COVID-19 tests - active infection and antibody - to help patients understand if they are infected or may have been infected with coronavirus. More tests and providers will be added as they become available. The active infection test is designed to determine active infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. The antibody test may help identify if you were previously exposed to the virus and, if exposed, can check whether or not your body has produced antibodies. Both at-home and walk-in testing options are available.

“We know COVID-19 lab testing is top of mind for many Americans right now,” said Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx. “Patients will benefit from a better understanding of the quickly changing lab options available to them and the associated costs across a range of conditions. With both the telehealth and labs marketplaces, we are helping millions of Americans find affordable care without having to leave their homes.”

At launch, the labs marketplace will offer 18 different tests by direct-to-consumer companies such as myLAB Box, Paloma Health and HeyDoctor by GoodRx for conditions such as allergies, coronavirus, diabetes, thyroid, cholesterol, urine analysis, sexually transmitted diseases (STD), fertility, pregnancy and more. Tests start as low as $20 and some providers will work with your insurance to cover your lab result cost. Results are typically received within one to five days following your test.

GoodRx also provides information on drive-through COVID-19 locations so if you’re experiencing symptoms such as fever, fatigue, and shortness of breath, you can find a testing site near you.

To learn more about the GoodRx labs marketplace, go to goodrx.com/treatment/labs.

For up to date information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including transmission, symptoms, latest research, treatment, and medication, go to goodrx.com/covid-19.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is America's healthcare marketplace. The company offers the most comprehensive and accurate resource for affordable prescription medications in the U.S., gathering pricing information from thousands of pharmacies coast to coast, as well as a telehealth marketplace for online doctor visits and lab tests. Since 2011, Americans with and without health insurance have saved more than $18 billion using GoodRx - more than $5 billion in 2019 alone - and more than 16 million consumers use GoodRx each month to find current prices and discounts for their medications. GoodRx is the #1 medical app on the iOS and Android app stores and tens of thousands of doctors recommend GoodRx to their patients. For more information, visit www.goodrx.com.

GoodRx

Lauren Casparis

press@goodrx.com