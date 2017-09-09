GoFundMe Launches Special Section for Hurricane Irma

REDWOOD CITY — GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for fundraising campaigns created to help those affected by Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean and Florida. To view the campaigns, click here: https://gofundme.com/Irma

This centralized hub allows anyone to donate to an existing GoFundMe or start a campaign and raise money for an individual or a charity. Additionally, if a donor would like to make a tax-deductible donation towards GoFundMe campaigns for those impacted by Irma, they can make a contribution to the Direct Impact Fund. The Direct Impact Fund is an independent, registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that selects campaigns for the GoFundMe community to support. When a donor supports the Direct Impact Fund via www.gofundme.com/Irma, the funds will be distributed to verified campaigns created to help people directly affected by Irma.

The GoFundMe team has been working with Florida state and local officials in preparation for Hurricane Irma. GoFundMe’s Trust & Safety Team briefed officials in Florida on the steps taken to protect donors and recipients, and a guarantee that all of the funds raised on GoFundMe go to the right place.

Launched in 2010, GoFundMe is the world’s largest social fundraising platform with over $4 billion raised so far and a community of more than 40 million donors.