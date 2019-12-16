GoCo Wins Brandon Hall Group Excellence Technology Award for Best Advance in HR and Workforce Management Technology for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HRTech--GoCo, a leader in the HR and benefits industry, announced today that it won a coveted Brandon Hall Group gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in HR or Workforce Management Technology for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses category.

In 2019, GoCo announced a $7 million Series A funding round, doubled the size of its staff, and increased the number of its platform users by 10x. GoCo also advanced its HR and Benefits solution with the addition of several key features, including improvements to its digital document workflows, managing employee hours, integrations with applicant tracking and payroll solutions, and numerous usability and performance enhancements.

“We are honored to be recognized by Brandon Hall for the great strides we’ve made this year toward our goal of eliminating manual and paper-based HR tasks for SMBs,” said Nir Leibovich, Co-Founder, and CEO of GoCo. “I’m particularly proud of our proprietary MagicDocs technology, which is helping thousands of HR teams go from antiquated, paper-based processes to totally paperless, totally digital workflows.”

“Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are at the forefront of technology innovation. Our program evaluates not just the solution itself, but the benefit to the human capital management function, the business and the customer. That is the ultimate differentiator – whether the technology has a positive business impact. Technology Award winners pass that test with flying colors,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program.

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product’s breakthrough innovation?

What was the product’s breakthrough innovation? Unique differentiators : What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products? Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address? Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

“An Excellence Award also validates the vision of the technology development team, the wisdom of the company’s investment in the solution, and the value the technology brings to the end-user,” said Mike Cooke, Chief Executive Officer of Brandon Hall Group.

About GoCo

GoCo is modern HR, benefits, and payroll, built with flexibility and ease-of-use in mind. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Houston, TX, GoCo’s mission is to help small businesses spend less time on manual HR tasks, so they can focus on growing happier, more productive teams. Unlike other HRIS platforms, GoCo is built to be flexible enough to support existing processes, policies, and providers, so that SMBs don’t have to change the way they work just to adopt a modern HR system. For more information, visit www.goco.io, and follow GoCo on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. (www.brandonhall.com).

Gina Manassero

(512) 553-2387

gtmanassero@gmail.com