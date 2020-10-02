Global Fiber to the x Market Trajectory & Analytics to 2027: Market is Projected to Reach $16 Billion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Fiber to the x - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fiber to the x Market to Reach $16 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber to the x estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

FTTh/p/b, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the FTTa segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

The Fiber to the x market in the U. S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.

FTTn/c/k Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR

In the global FTTn/c/k segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

AFL

Alfocom Technology Co., Ltd.

Allied Telesis Holdings K. K.

Altice Europe

America Movil, S. A. de C. V

AT&T, Inc.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL)

China Telecom Corporation Ltd.

CommScope, Inc.

Corning, Inc.

Fiber Optic Telecom Co. Ltd

Fibernet Ltd.

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

MTN Group

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

OFS Fitel, LLC

Pac Tech - Packaging Technologies GmbH

Shanghai Sun Telecommunication Co., Ltd.

Telkom Sa Soc Ltd

Tellabs, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC

ZTE Corporation

ZTT Group

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fiber to the x Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Fiber to the x Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Fiber to the x Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Fiber to the x Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FTTh/p/b (Architecture) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

FTTh/p/b (Architecture) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

FTTh/p/b (Architecture) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FTTa (Architecture) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

FTTa (Architecture) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

FTTa (Architecture) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FTTn/c/k (Architecture) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

FTTn/c/k (Architecture) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

FTTn/c/k (Architecture) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AON (Distribution Network) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

AON (Distribution Network) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

AON (Distribution Network) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

PON (Distribution Network) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

PON (Distribution Network) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

PON (Distribution Network) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

OLT (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

OLT (Product) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

OLT (Product) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ONT/ONU (Product) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

ONT/ONU (Product) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

ONT/ONU (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Optical Splitter (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Optical Splitter (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Optical Splitter (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Industrial (Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Industrial (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Industrial (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Commercial (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Commercial (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Commercial (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Residential (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Residential (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Residential (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

