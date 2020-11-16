GigNet Names Scott Widham to its Senior Advisory Board

Entrepreneur and Senior Executive Has More than 35 Years’ Experience in Media and Telecommunications

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic network from Costa Mujeres to Cancun to Tulum, announced today the addition of Scott Widham to its senior advisory board.

Mr. Widham most recently was President of NeverFail, a cloud and “Software as a Service” (SaaS) company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Previously he also was CEO of Alpheus Communications, a full service $100M regional telecom service provider with a 6,000-mile fiber-optic network and five data centers in Texas.

Prior to Alpheus, Mr. Widham served as CEO of Cobridge Communications, an owner and operator of cable television systems throughout the U.S. From 2000 to 2007, he was CEO of Broadwing Communications, a billion-dollar fiber and data center company offering voice, data and video services to enterprise and wholesale customers. Broadwing was acquired by Level 3 in 2008 for $1.6B.

Prior to joining Broadwing, Mr. Widham was the founder and CEO of Capital Cable, a multi-system operator that owned cable systems across the U.S. and in Latin America. Capital Cable was acquired by Charter Communications. He also served as EVP of Corecomm and was a Director at MTV Networks.

“Scott is a highly experienced entrepreneur and senior managed services executive with a track record of building highly successful sponsor-backed companies in the cable and telecom sector,” said Paul A. Moore, Chairman & CEO of GigNet. “He has managed more than 1,000 employees and raised more than $2B in capital. We look forward to working with him as GigNet matures into a successful operating company in the Mexican Caribbean.”

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional fiber-optic network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 160,000 hotel rooms and over 25 million annual airport visitors.

